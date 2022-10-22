Mathew Perry: Jennifer Aniston said 'We know you’re drinking' in 'scary' moment

Matthew Perry reveals Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston reached out the most to discuss his drug problem.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer in a recent interview, Perry shares that Aniston told him, “We know you’re drinking.”

“Imagine how scary a moment that was,” he continued adding that “she was the one that reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”



He admitted that at the time, he took “55 Vicodin a day," in addition to “Methadone, Xanax” and “a full quart of vodka.”

In 2019, Perry suffered a “gastrointestinal perforation,” with two weeks in a coma as he had “a 2 percent chance to live.”

