Meghan Markle 'similar' to American woman who took Prince Edward away

Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson are cut from the same fabric, says expert.



Royal author Andrew Lownie recalls how Prince Edward had to abdicate the throne for the love of Wallis and step back from his royal duties to move to France.

Drawing a comparison, Mr Lownie branded Meghan Markle similar as she 'took away' Prince Harry to America.

He tells Express.co.uk: "They were enormously similar, the same trope — a divorced American woman who is ambitious [...] they get into debates about security, about what they're allowed to do, about recognition of whether they're going to be a Royal Highness.

"We have family tensions, breakdown of relationships with parents and with siblings, and we have them suing the press [...] the parallels are enormous."

He then added how Queen Consort Camilla, who was famously involved in an extramarital affair with King Charles, is different.

"She (Camilla) doesn't take him (Charles) away from his family, she tries to support him and work within the institution of the monarchy.

"She is completely loyal to the institution. She doesn't want to change them. So she is, in a sense, the polar opposite of Meghan and Wallis," he concluded.