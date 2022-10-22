William has no interest in ‘manufactured turf war’ with Harry, Meghan

FileFootage

Prince William recently raised experts’ expectations for a reunion between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family as the Prince of Wales gears up to visit Boston.



The father-of-three will be soon flying off to the United States to make an appearance at the annual Earthshot prize ceremony to celebrate environmental innovation.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, wrote in Nine Honey: “Though the purpose of William's intended visit was clear – he was slated to deliver a speech, greet previous winners and finalists and kick off the countdown to Earthshot 2022 – several columnists suggested it was organised in a bid to quell Harry and Meghan's perceived prominence in the US.

“According to some, their allegations of poor treatment by the institution of monarchy, has resulted in 'waning popularity' for William and Kate,” the expert added.

Victoria noted that William don’t see the visit as an opportunity to "score points" and had no interest in a "manufactured turf war" with the Sussexes.

The expert explained: “Considering the United States declared independence from Britain over two centuries ago, Americans' enduring fascination with the Royal Family is an enigma, but as with most things relating to the monarchy, the affection felt by many is, in large part, thanks to the late Queen.”

"Contrary to reports, the general populace is seemingly unaware of the drama said to unfolding behind palace walls and very few could name a 'favourite Princess',” she added.