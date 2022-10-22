Trevor Noah responds to alleged ‘beef’ with Kanye West in The Daily Show: Watch

Trevor Noah has recently discussed the alleged “beef” with Kanye West in backstage clip from The Daily Show.



On Thursday, Noah responded to a question about his “disagreements” with West from an audience member.

“Why am I beefing with Kanye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways,” replied Noah.

He continued, “It does. Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists. I’ve was never beefing with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”

Noah believed that it’s worrisome if someone claimed that they have “mental health issue” but “don’t take their medication” to control themselves.

“While everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication, and then they platform the person and then they put them up. I sometimes think it’s a little silly, to be honest with you,” he explained.

The comedian said his real problem was how society reacted to West’s outbursts.

“What I have beef with is us as society not coming together around the person and going like, ‘Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything.’ If this is what you want to say when you’re on your medication, then that’s a different story. But because you’ve told us that, I’m not going to sit by and say that,” shared Noah.

The comedian shared that he still admired West’s music, adding, “I’m still playing College Dropout. I’m still playing the music. I still love the man that I think he is, and so for me, it’s not a beef.”









Watch the clip here:



