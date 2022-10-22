 
George Floyd $250m lawsuit against Ye has no legs to stand on?

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is not eating his word over George Floyd's claims, claiming "he has a right" to question his death; however, the lawsuit is nearly impossible to win, as per NewsNation.

The NewsNation host Dan Abrams claims that attorneys of the Floyd family have to face a nearly impossible task to prove allegations against Ye, saying, the legal problem is this, "You can't legally defame a person who has died. To be defamed, a person has to be living and lose respect or money or be ostracized as a result of defamatory comments. And I don't see how they get around that reality."

Earlier, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Kanye said, "Do you have friends that were killed by police officers? Do you have friends that were locked up? Do you have people aborting half your race? No.

"So I am the black person with the black experience that's worth $11 billion. And as the most influential person on the planet, I am questioning it."

"I have a right to question it… You can't tell me with your accent that, me as an American, Jew, black person, that I cannot question that death," Ye added.

