 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston accused of ‘humiliating’ assistant in spray tan video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston received severe criticism after she dropped a video on her social media account getting her tan washed off of her legs by an assistant.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends alum shared some tanning tips with her 40.7 million followers according to Page Six.

In the reel, Aniston could be seen in a black robe with her one-legged popped up in a kitchen sink as a woman scrubbed her legs to get the orange color off of them.

“Note to self,” The Morning Show star said while looking into the camera. “Hands and feet, you must lotion before a spray tan, otherwise … you end up with a situation.”

“This is what love is,” the camera person said while zooming in to show Aniston’s orange feet being cleansed by the lady.

The video did not sit well with the actor’s fans who called her out for not even being able to wash her own feet.

“Why is someone washing your feet?? Cant you wash them yourself?” one fan bashed the star on the photo sharing app while another said, “I don’t care how rich and famous you are, you can wash your own feet.”

“Is she that clueless or can’t she see that this looks terrible,” another angry user commented. “I feel for her assistant, kind of humiliating.”


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears calls out mother Lynne for being ‘dismissive’ of her

Britney Spears calls out mother Lynne for being ‘dismissive’ of her
Taylor Swift fans speculate song ‘Vigilante S---’ is about Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans speculate song ‘Vigilante S---’ is about Scooter Braun
King Charles once made THIS wish for Princess Charlotte

King Charles once made THIS wish for Princess Charlotte
Jensen Ackles return to ‘The Winchesters’ set saw a good omen

Jensen Ackles return to ‘The Winchesters’ set saw a good omen
Selena Gomez showers praises on ‘mastermind’ Taylor Swift after Midnights’ debut

Selena Gomez showers praises on ‘mastermind’ Taylor Swift after Midnights’ debut
Trevor Noah responds to alleged ‘beef’ with Kanye West in The Daily Show: Watch

Trevor Noah responds to alleged ‘beef’ with Kanye West in The Daily Show: Watch
William has no interest in ‘manufactured turf war’ with Harry, Meghan

William has no interest in ‘manufactured turf war’ with Harry, Meghan
Netflix ‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy reveals why he took up the project

Netflix ‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy reveals why he took up the project
Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard killed childhood best friend

Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard killed childhood best friend
Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows