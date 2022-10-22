Jennifer Aniston accused of ‘humiliating’ assistant in spray tan video

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston received severe criticism after she dropped a video on her social media account getting her tan washed off of her legs by an assistant.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends alum shared some tanning tips with her 40.7 million followers according to Page Six.

In the reel, Aniston could be seen in a black robe with her one-legged popped up in a kitchen sink as a woman scrubbed her legs to get the orange color off of them.

“Note to self,” The Morning Show star said while looking into the camera. “Hands and feet, you must lotion before a spray tan, otherwise … you end up with a situation.”

“This is what love is,” the camera person said while zooming in to show Aniston’s orange feet being cleansed by the lady.

The video did not sit well with the actor’s fans who called her out for not even being able to wash her own feet.

“Why is someone washing your feet?? Cant you wash them yourself?” one fan bashed the star on the photo sharing app while another said, “I don’t care how rich and famous you are, you can wash your own feet.”

“Is she that clueless or can’t she see that this looks terrible,” another angry user commented. “I feel for her assistant, kind of humiliating.”



