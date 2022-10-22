 
Harry, Meghan ‘world is lonely’, says expert while addressing rumors of third child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently found themselves amidst the rumours that the couple is planning to have a third child however an expert dashed the hearsay.

Sussexes' family planning became fans’ centre of attention earlier this week when a source spilt the beans to Closer that adding "one more to the mix" would be "wonderful" for the couple.

However, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Daily Star: “If Harry and Meghan truly are considering a third child, I imagine that it's because their circle is small and their world is lonely.”

"Neither one of them has relationships with their families and both have ceased communicating with longtime friends.

"They trust few and rely a lot on each other. Meghan has had multiple difficult pregnancies and I really don't think she would even attempt to put her body through that again."

