Saturday Oct 22 2022
‘Misleading’ Meghan Markle a ‘master of deception’: ‘Woman is beguiling!’

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently being blasted for being talking about the warmth Queen Elizabeth exuded in her life, despite ‘barely having known her’.

Journalist and royal author Amanda Platell issued these allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, in her piece for the Daily Mail. 

She started off by saying, “The girl is simply beguiling. Having accompanied the late Queen on just one solo public event back in 2018, now she claims to be ‘proud’ of the ‘warmth’ of the deep relationship she shared with Her Majesty and ‘to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her’.”

“Well, as the Queen herself once famously said, ‘recollections may vary’ on that score,” she also added.

“But Meghan has brilliantly sold the narrative to her millions of followers that she and the late Queen were close. And which royal would now dare to publicly contradict her?”

