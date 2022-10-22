 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘hanging by a thread’ amid King Charles’ protective fury for Camilla

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly planning on ‘standing guard’ and protecting Camilla from Prince Harry’s attacks, even if it forces him to ban him from the coronation.

A close pal of Queen Consort Camilla brought these insights to light in their interview with the Daily Beast.

The pal in question started off by dishing over Prince Harry’s ‘final chance’ and was quoted saying, “It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.”

“A problem is going to arise if, between now and then, Harry repays him by attacking him, Camilla or the institution. He is not going to put up with inaccurate and unfair attacks.”

Before concluding the close pal also added, “The ball is in the Sussexes' court. The royals - just like the rest of us - are waiting to see what they will do next.”

This revelation comes shortly after Buckingham Palace issued a statement in response to speculations and admitted that King Charles’ coronation will be ‘smaller’ than Queen Elizabeth and “will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

