 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Brad Pitt appears charming as ever after Emily Ratajkowski turns down dating rumours

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Brad Pitt sent pulses racing with her ever-so-charming appearance at Formula One US Grand Prix in Austin after Emily Ratajkowski turned down their romance rumours. 

The Bullet Train actor flashed his smile while strolling into the Circuit Of The Americas as the star is prepping for his upcoming Formula One blockbuster.

Pitt looked dapper in a turquoise blue zipper shirt paired with matching trousers along with white shoes at the event.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The Hollywood hunk donned stylish black shades at his latest sighting which comes after Pitt had dinner with the producer and consultant of his upcoming movie sports movie, Lewis Hamilton.

This comes after Ratajkowski was spotted getting cosy with a mystery man in New York City while fans speculated that Pitt and the model were romantically involved.

The model shut down the rumours once and for all as she locked lips with the grey-haired man as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

