Saturday Oct 22 2022
Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Paris Hilton has left fans in shock after posting a video featuring the viral ‘deepfake’ version of Hollywood star Tom Cruise singing a rendition of Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’s duet Hold Me Closer.

The Simple Life star, 41, could be seen requesting Cruise (created by impersonator Miles Fisher and visual effects expert Chris Umé) to serenade her with the latest released duet by John and Spears.

In the video, the fake Cruise can be seen dressed in a white cotton robe, standing right next to Paris, cad in her signature bubblegum-pink velour tracksuit.

@parishilton Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite @Britney Spears and @Elton John song ???? #ThatsHot #ButCouldBeHotter @Tom ♬ Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears


"Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite @Britney Spears and @Elton John song," Paris captioned the post.

In the clip, she was seen asking the performer, “Tom, can you sing me that song again,” she asks him. The man, who is impersonating the Top Gun actor responds, “Which one?”

“You know which one,” Paris says, before the fake Cruise begins singing the song’s chorus. The House of Wax star is then seen putting on her pink sunglasses and bringing her dog into the frame to enjoy the music.

After the fake Cruise finishes the song, she tells him: “It’s good but not great, you should stick to acting.”

"You should stick to acting." To which he replies, "Yeah, I probably should."

The video received almost three million views and has left fans in frenzy. “I don’t understand what I’m watching but I’m here for it,” wrote one internet user.

“I’m very confused but I’m vibing,” added another. “That was AMAZING,” a third person wrote.

