Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

File Footage

Taylor Swift fans belive the singer has teamed up with Kim Kardashian against her former husband Kanye West.

After the Love Story hit-maker released her latest album Midnights, fans have been speculating that she has taken a jibe at the reality TV star and Ye’s divorce.

In her hotly released track Vigilante S***, Swift seemingly threw shade at the headline-making split of Kardashian and West as per fans’ theory.

“Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” Swift muses in the song. “And she looks so pretty / Driving in your Benz.”

According to some social media users, Swift and Kardashian have become friends “secretly” to go after the Praise God singer after their 2016 heated feud.

“VIGILANTE S—T IS ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN OMG!!! GUYS!!!!!!!?????????!!!!!!” one fan tweeted according to Page Six.

“THIS HAS TO BE ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN AND TAYLOR OMG … IM SCREAMING,” another user penned on Twitter.

One curious user asked, “Is vigilante s—t about taylor and kim teaming up to get revenge against kanye because oh my god?”

“You can’t tell me this isn’t about Kim Kardashian and Kanye west,” One more added. “We love, adore and respect a petty Taylor Swift.”







