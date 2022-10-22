 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Emily Atack shares her favourite poem after break-up

Emily Atack is dealing with her personal struggles with the help of poetry.

Emily has revealed she turns to poetry to help her cope with difficult times as she took to Instagram on Saturday to share her favourite poem, before admitting that 'Things have been hard lately.'

Reflecting on her difficult times, Emily told how the poem helps reminds her to 'appreciate tiny moments of joy' before urging her fans not to miss such moments.

Emily shared an image of Wendy Cope's poem The Orange, which reads in part: 'That orange it made me so happy, As ordinary things often do. Just lately. The shopping. A walk in the park, This is peace and contentment. It's new.'

Alongside the full poem, Emily wrote: 'Things have been hard lately. In more ways than one, for so many people.

'One thing I've found a great love for is poetry, and when facing some personal struggles of my own, I turn to them, and I remembered this poem today. One of my absolute favourites - The Orange by Wendy Cope.

Emily's reference to her 'hard time' may be down to the fact that she's reportedly split from her boyfriend Liam McGough, just two months after going Instagram official with him.

