Taylor Swift accused of taking a dig at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Midnights

Sunday Oct 23 2022
Taylor Swift's fans think that the singer has released a song about her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights.

The 32-year-old singer has been accused of shading Kim and Kanye's divorce in one track oh her new record.

Some think that Taylor's new album, which features the song Vigilante S**t,  is based on her feud with Kanye, as she sings about being 'thick as thieves' with the ex of an enemy.

The singer belts out: "I don't dress for villains or for innocents. I'm on my vigilante sh*t again."

One social media user reacted as saying: "THIS HAS TO BE ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN AND TAYLOR OMG … IM SCREAMING." another twitted: "Is vigilante s—t about taylor and kim teaming up to get revenge against kanye because oh my god."

Some fans think the song could be about her feud with former manager Scooter Braun.

While, Taylor's fans have come to the conclusion that she is now friends with Kim despite previously falling out with her ex husband Kanye when he interrupted her speech at the 2009 VMAs. 

One fan of the singer praised her for the subject of the song, saying: "You can’t tell me this isn’t about Kim Kardashian and Kanye west. We love, adore and respect a petty Taylor Swift."

