Sunday Oct 23 2022
David Schwimmer wants Adidas to cut off 'ignorant' Kanye West: 'Now what'

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

David Schwimmer wants Adidas to cut ties with Kanye West amid anti-semitic comments.

The 55-year-old actor turned to his Instagram Stories this week to share a video of the rapper claiming Adidas can never drop him despite his controversial statements.

"I can literally say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me... Now what?" delcared Kanye.

"Now what," David captioned the Story, directing his post at the brand.

Earlier on his Instagram, the Friends star called out Ye's 'divisive' intentions against America.

"Jews make up only 2.4% of the population of the United States but are the victims of more than 60% of all religious hate crimes," he began.

"Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there's no question he is a bigot.

"His hate speech calls for violence against Jews.

'If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist.

"If we don’t call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-semitic words then we are complicit. Silence is complicity," he concluded.

