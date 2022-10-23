 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle secretly 'wants to return to acting': 'Muting the idea'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Meghan Markle is eagerly waiting to return to acting, says an insider.

The Duchess of Sussex sat in with Variety for their latest interview and discussed her actin life 'seven times in total.'

Speaking about a prospective comeback to Hollywood, royal expert Neil Sean shared insider information from an anonymous person on the sets of the interview.

"According to a very good source, working on that particular project, and as ever we have to say allegedly, Meghan does want to return to acting," Mr Sean began on his YouTube channel.

"But, naturally, on her terms."

He added that Meghan's role in Suits was "biggest thing that happened to her in her acting career".

The royal expert added: "According to that very good source, as I say working on that particular project, Meghan had hoped by saying that she didn't think she'd wish to return back to acting full-time, she is simply muting out there the idea that possibly if the right offer came along, she would consider it."

