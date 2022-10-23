Karan Johar temporarily replaces Salman Khan in 'Bigg Boss 16': Report

Karan Johar will take over Big Boss 16 for the coming episodes in Salman Khan's absence.

The broadcast channel of the reality show has confirmed that filmmaker Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss 16 by dropping the teaser poster of Karan Johar.

The Bollywood star Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue and has not been keeping well.



According to Indian media, the doctor advised 56 years old actor for taking rest. Therefore, he is unable to host Bigg Boss 16 for the upcoming several weeks.



Indian media has claimed that Salman has not attended any Bollywood party or Diwali event for the past several days, but now he is recovering fast.

However, Salman may resume shooting for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after October 25.