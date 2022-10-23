Priyanka Chopra reacts as New York declares Diwali 'public school holiday' from 2023

Bollywood Diva Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the recent announcement that New York declared Diwali as a public school holiday from 2023.

Priyanka took their Instagram account to share a video in which New York City Mayor Eric Adams and state assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar declared to celebrate Diwali as a public holiday in New York City public schools from next year.

In the posted social media story, Priyanka wrote that "After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy."

In the shared video, Jenifer Rajkumar said that "Today I'm proud to say our time has come, the time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights."

Mayor New York said that "We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali. We're going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how you turn a light on within yourself."

The announcement of celebrating Diwali as a public school holiday in New York came two days before the festival, which will be celebrated on October 24, 2022.