Sunday Oct 23 2022
Sunday Oct 23, 2022

CONFIRMED: Camille Vasquez to represent Kanye West

Law firm Brown Rudnick has confirmed that lawyer Camille Vasquez will represent US rapper Kanye West.

Earlier, there were reports Kanye West has hired Camille to represent his business interests amid his brewing public image and business crises.

Following these reports, a spokesperson for the Brown Rudnick, where Camille is a partner, told CBS News that the Donda singer will now be receiving legal counsel on a "variety of business matters" from a team of lawyers including Camille Vasquez.

Camille is one of the attorneys who represented Hollywood star Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

The spokesperson did not provide further details.

Kim Kardashian’s former husband has hired services of Camille days after luxury fashion brand Balenciaga severed ties with him.

