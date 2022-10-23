 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle strict rules for photographers revealed

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

A cameraman has disclosed strict rules by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for the photographers.

Back in 2020, The Sun quoting a videographer who worked with Prince Harry’s better half, had disclosed that Meghan has a strict rule for photographers. They are not allowed to take pictures of her feet.

"She obviously hates her feet," the cameraman had told The Sun.

The videographer who reportedly worked with Meghan on a project in Toronto, Canada, where she filmed legal show Suits, before dating Prince Harry, revealed “I don’t remember if they told me, but I understand she hates her feet.”

He further said when his colleague filmed Meghan’s feet “They all looked at him like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ and said, ‘You’re done for today’."

