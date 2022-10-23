King Charles coronation to affect Prince George, Princess Charlotte?

Astrologer Jessica Adams has predicted that Prince George and Princess Charlotte would be affected by ‘problems’ around King Charles coronation.



Talking to Express UK, Jessica said, “The Royal Family is walking into a crisis not possible in 248 years from March 2023 which involves the younger generation; the line of succession. The United Kingdom will be far from united then.

"The United Kingdom horoscope echoes this problem with the younger members of the House of Windsor; the junior line of succession, in a clash between Pluto in Aquarius and Jupiter in Leo, the royal sign, unfolding from March 2023."

Princess Charlotte and Prince George, the two young royals will be affected more than others, however, not young Prince Louis.

She also predicted that King Charles coronation may be cancelled or postponed.