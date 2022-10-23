 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed 'friendlier' than Queen's cards

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III has been garnering praises for adopting a different tone than the late Queen Elizabeth as his cards featured a relaxed-looking monarch and Queen Consort Camilla.

The 73-year-old king sent ‘heartfelt’ wishes to people celebrating their 100th birthdays marking the first telegrams of the new monarch’s reign.

The couple donned bright smiles as they expressed: “My wife and I are so pleased to know that you celebrated your one-hundredth birthday. This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”

The cards were signed by both “Charles R” and “Camilla R” as R stands for Rex – King and Regina – Queen.

One of the recipients of these cards was Irene Lloyd who worked on a dairy farm during the Second World War.

According to Daily Mail, Irene expressed: “I was really thrilled to receive a card from the new King and Queen. With the death of the late Queen, I thought people who were 100 at the time might have missed out, so it was a nice surprise to receive mine.”

Her son Ian Lloyd shared: “Having thought we would see a photo of an elderly man in a suit, or at best in a uniform, it was great to have a friendlier image of the royal couple together.”

“Prince Philip never appeared on the Queen’s cards and you have to go back to the war years when a monarch and consort last sent images of themselves to the public from the Palace,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix
Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country

Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country
Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival

Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival
Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022
Meghan, Harry’s return to UK will lead to ‘negotiations and compromises’

Meghan, Harry’s return to UK will lead to ‘negotiations and compromises’
Meghan Markle distanced herself from social media out of desire for 'self-preservation'

Meghan Markle distanced herself from social media out of desire for 'self-preservation'
Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video
King Charles received ‘harsh criticism’ while other royals had ‘attention’

King Charles received ‘harsh criticism’ while other royals had ‘attention’
King Charles was ‘distant’ from Diana even in start of their marriage

King Charles was ‘distant’ from Diana even in start of their marriage
7 best series to watch on Netflix before a new season arrives

7 best series to watch on Netflix before a new season arrives