 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022
Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022

Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights has earned massive praise and love from fans across the globe.

The latest released album, which temporarily crashed Spotify upon the release of the seven bonus tracks, is set to sell over a million copies in its first week of release, it has been reported.

Hits Daily Double predicted that based on its first day numbers, Midnights could sell up to 1-1.2 million copies in week one.

According to initial reports to Luminate, the album has sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. through its first day across all available formats (multiple digital album download, CD, vinyl and cassette variants), Billboard reported.

It is pertinent to mention that no artist has achieved such a feat since Swift, 32, herself dropped her score-settling album Reputation in 2017.

Midnights has already set the largest sales record in a week for any album since 2017. It is the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and has set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales.

Midnights is Swift’s 10th studio album.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'

Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'
Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix
Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country

Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country
Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival

Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival
Meghan, Harry’s return to UK will lead to ‘negotiations and compromises’

Meghan, Harry’s return to UK will lead to ‘negotiations and compromises’
Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed 'friendlier' than Queen's cards

Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed 'friendlier' than Queen's cards
Meghan Markle distanced herself from social media out of desire for 'self-preservation'

Meghan Markle distanced herself from social media out of desire for 'self-preservation'
Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video
King Charles received ‘harsh criticism’ while other royals had ‘attention’

King Charles received ‘harsh criticism’ while other royals had ‘attention’