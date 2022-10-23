 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

King Charles III’s close pal Alan Titchmarsh gave a nod to the new King while talking about the duo's dinner just a night before Queen Elizabeth died.

The green-fingered presenter told The Times that the duo met for a “glass of fizz and dinner" a day before Charles ascended the throne and his role in the monarchy dramatically changed.

In his detailed interview, Titchmarsh said: “here was a glass of fizz and dinner, and the Prince and I had a natter.

"Afterwards there was coffee and music in the tapestry room, and then we said goodnight,” he recalled.

"The next day his mother died, he became king and his feet haven't touched the ground since,” he added.

The presenter admitted that he has “no assumptions" their friendship would endure as Charles becomes the King.

He complimented a long-time friend saying he’s a “good man” who would work "unbelievably hard for the good of our country".

