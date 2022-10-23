'House of the Dragon' boss promises 'war and humour' in season 2

 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has a message for fans about season two- more war and humour.

The showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that season one had to slow down to make viewers more involved with the new characters, as per The Times.

"We will get to the spectacle," he insists. "But you have to understand these people's complexities before they're thrown into war," the showrunner explained.

"Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in."

The showrunners of the critically-acclaimed show watered down the depiction of sexual violence in the show, "While there are uncomfortable scenes in the show, we tried to stay away from anything that felt superfluous in the telling of the story.

"So when the rape [by Prince Aegon of a servant girl] happened in episode eight, it haunts viewers because they see what it does to the young woman instead of seeing the event itself. It is the story we are telling — we can imagine what it looked like. We have seen it on TV before. You don't need to see the act itself," Condal added.

