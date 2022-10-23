 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Palace aides feeling ‘played’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made their Palace staffers feel they were ‘being played’ during their UK stint.

Royal commentator and author Valentine Low offered these claims while speaking to the Palace Confidential podcast.

He began by pointing towards a moment when Palace staffers felt they were ‘being played’ after trying ‘very hard’ to make things work for a long time.

“[Royal staff] would say ‘We were played’. They felt that [Meghan] always had an agenda to get out. Even before [their announcement to step down].”

The author added, “[Staff] had been devoted, they had really tried hard to make it work,” but by the end of it “But they had a rough time and they felt treated badly.”

