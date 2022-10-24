King Charles III faces 'very difficult' challenges as monarch

 
King Charles III, who acceded to the throne on September 8 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, faces the challenge to make Britons "comfortable",  according to a royal commentator. 

Royal expert and journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk: "A further challenge [for King Charles] would be just about his own reputation and personality, which is not to say there is a problem with them necessarily but we are all very used to the late Queen. For most of us, she personified the actual role and because we have only ever known her and I think it's very difficult to, effectively, replace her."

The expert added: "I don't think his job is to replace her literally, although he is taking the role she had, I think his role is to cut his own version of it and to make us comfortable with that.

"So I suspect that's another issue he and the palace will be thinking how to do, but I have no reason to think they won't manage it, because they are masterful at creating the right appearance and impression, doing the right act, they are usually very plugged into what the nation would want them to do and not to do. So I think we will see that mapping out over the coming years, how King Charles chooses to present himself differently to Her Majesty the Queen," he continued. 

The late Queen, whose reign lasted for 70 years, was a monarch who embraced changes to keep up with the modern times right to her last years on the throne, according to Mr Sacerdoti.

