Will King Charles III be able to keep the Commonwealth strong and together?

Royal expert and journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti has shared his opinion on King Charles III's priorities as the the monarch, saying he will need to deal with the Commonwealth and the overseas realms.

The expert said Queen Elizabeth II saw the Commonwealth flourish during her reign and leadership as its Head and it is now to be seen whether Charles "will be able to keep the Commonwealth strong and together as Her Late Majesty did".

Mr Sacerdoti added: "Similarly there is the idea that some countries may wish to get rid of their association with the Royal Family now. One challenge for him is that I think the Queen was more popular than the monarchy, broadly speaking, and that's something he will have to tackle going forward and it is particularly apparent outside of the UK."

King Charles, , who acceded to the throne on September 8, met with Commonwealth leaders and Baroness Scotland, the group's Secretary-General, as well as with High Commissioners and their spouses from the realms just days after the Queen's death.