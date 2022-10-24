 
Monday Oct 24 2022
Web Desk

Project funded by Meghan Markle and Sadiq Khan for refugees completes one year

Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

A project started by Meghan Markle  London Mayor Sadiq Khan and others have completed one year.

"It's been exactly a year since we opened our Cookery School in Clerkenwell. Since that day, the 20+ chefs trained in the space have led 450+ classes in the venue with almost 4,000 well-fed guests," said Migrateful, an organization that works to empower refugees and vulnerable migrants.

Taking to Twitter journalist Omid Scobie wrote: "A year old and over 450 classes (so far) led by asylum seekers, refugees and migrants on their journey to employment and independence. The building was funded by donors including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Peel Institute, Spacehive and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

