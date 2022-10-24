 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles will be keeping a close eye on Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

King Charles will be keeping a close eye on Meghan Markle

King Charles will be keeping a close eye on anything that Meghan Markle says that may damage the reputation of the Royal Family, royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

He said everything she says will be closely watched by King Charles.

Talking to the Fox Digital, he said: "Digital:"[King] Charles’ modus operandi has been to pretty much try and ignore any stuff that's written and said about him.

"But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren’t being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff because they have to. It's the Royal Family brand.

"So yes, he will be watching, it will be far more in a business sense. He won't want her to be saying things that could be damaging to the reputations of the royal family and, in particular, things that, in his.

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their duties as members of the Royal Family at the start of 2020 when they moved to the US, before the couple signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotfiy. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle accused of copying Princess Diana in Variety interview

Meghan Markle accused of copying Princess Diana in Variety interview

Project funded by Meghan Markle and Sadiq Khan for refugees completes one year

Project funded by Meghan Markle and Sadiq Khan for refugees completes one year

Brad Pitt sparks outrage after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle

Brad Pitt sparks outrage after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle

Prince Harry enjoys watching 'The Crown'

Prince Harry enjoys watching 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle slammed for her 'campaign to cast herself as woman of the people'

Meghan Markle slammed for her 'campaign to cast herself as woman of the people'
'Doctor Strange': Zara Phythian jailed for sexually abusing 13-year-old becomes prison cleaner

'Doctor Strange': Zara Phythian jailed for sexually abusing 13-year-old becomes prison cleaner
Will King Charles III be able to keep the Commonwealth strong and together?

Will King Charles III be able to keep the Commonwealth strong and together?
King Charles III faces 'very difficult' challenges as monarch

King Charles III faces 'very difficult' challenges as monarch
Katrina Kaif gives all the festive feels to her fans on Diwali night

Katrina Kaif gives all the festive feels to her fans on Diwali night
Actress Tamzin Outhwaite on giving up alcohol: ‘Made happier and fitter’

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite on giving up alcohol: ‘Made happier and fitter’
Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her most CONTROVERSIAL look from 2016

Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her most CONTROVERSIAL look from 2016
Victoria Beckham showcases her incredible figure in black playsuit during trip to Miami

Victoria Beckham showcases her incredible figure in black playsuit during trip to Miami