Monday Oct 24 2022
Meghan Markle uses ‘Archetypes’ podcast to drop ‘out of touch’ label

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Meghan Markle made good use of a new episode of her podcast Archetypes as she shared her “relatable” story to appear less “out-of-touch”, said royal experts.

The Duchess of Sussex got candid to discuss the jobs she had to do that “didn't really represent what [or] who she wanted to be" during of the latest episodes of the podcast.

Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi spoke on an episode of Royally Us to admit that “a lot of us can relate” to Meghan’s anecdote.

"[Meghan] spoke a lot about how she was, sort of, broke and like, you know, had a car that would barely run and probably had to take several jobs that weren't really, you know, that didn't really represent what [or] who she wanted to be,” Christine said.

“But it, kind of, paid the bills,” she continued. “A lot of people can relate to taking a job that you don't love [and] that you don't really like what it stands for, but at least it's a paycheck."

Moreover, Christina added that the Suits alum must sometime feel a “little out of touch”.

"[Meghan] said that this was basically money to pay for auditions and, like you said, pay for her car to keep running and things like that."

She further admitted that it was a "relatable conversation".

