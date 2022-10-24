Meghan Markle heading towards financial disaster?

Meghan Markle likely heading towards financial disaster

Meghan Markle will likely be heading towards financial disaster as she is not very careful about her statements in recent interviews that could negatively affect her ability to get new deals.



The Cheat Sheet quoted royal expert Neil Sean as saying, “Now it looks like she has become unmarketable. But more importantly, she’s not very careful, and allegedly unemployable.”

He went on to say people are very afraid to work with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Sean, citing a very good source, claimed that people will be very scared to take her on because seemingly at some point she would turn around and bite them.

The royal expert also predicted on future deals for Meghan and Harry, saying it ‘will slow down’.

“The deals will get smaller, and the offers will become more minute. More importantly for Meghan, people will simply not trust her to be in their employ for fear of a backlash.”

Sean remarks come days after Meghan’s comments about her time on Deal or No Deal.