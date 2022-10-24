 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William don’t want ‘endless fixation’ on Diana’s death in ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly want the ‘endless fixation’ on their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death in a car accident to end, a royal expert has claimed just days before Netflix’s The Crown drops its fifth season focusing on the same.

Writing for The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward slammed the streaming giant for going ahead with the royal drama’s release even in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death last month on September 8, and also claimed that the show is sure to hurt Prince Harry and William.

“Why do they have to even go there?” Seward questioned, before adding, “It’s hurtful to so many people, especially Diana’s sons, William and Harry.”

“They should just leave it alone. It’s in very bad taste and a huge shame. It’s upsetting for quite a lot of people because the events are still raw.”

Seward further said. “Many times, over the years Harry and William have asked us to let their mother rest. They have been incredibly polite about it but they don’t want an endless fixation on her tragic death.”

More From Entertainment:

'Indecisive' Prince Harry looks ‘awkward’ addressing importance of therapy, expert

'Indecisive' Prince Harry looks ‘awkward’ addressing importance of therapy, expert
King Charles III sends Diwali greetings to Royal Family fans: See

King Charles III sends Diwali greetings to Royal Family fans: See
Britney Spears latest Instagram post sparks confusion, ‘what if time is an illusion’

Britney Spears latest Instagram post sparks confusion, ‘what if time is an illusion’

Meghan Markle has ‘no work ethic’ and needs to ‘swallow her pride’

Meghan Markle has ‘no work ethic’ and needs to ‘swallow her pride’
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Kanye West anti-Semitism scandal

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Kanye West anti-Semitism scandal

Hailie Jade recalls ‘funny’ anecdote from dad Eminem’s recent 50th birthday party

Hailie Jade recalls ‘funny’ anecdote from dad Eminem’s recent 50th birthday party
Camilla warned her royal jewels could spark massive backlash

Camilla warned her royal jewels could spark massive backlash
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy cowboy hat shopping ahead of Halloween

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy cowboy hat shopping ahead of Halloween
Kate Middleton continues to fulfil her royal responsibilities

Kate Middleton continues to fulfil her royal responsibilities
Prince Harry current position ’doesn’t seem to make sense’, says royal expert

Prince Harry current position ’doesn’t seem to make sense’, says royal expert
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for a family stroll: PHOTOS

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for a family stroll: PHOTOS