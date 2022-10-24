Prince Harry, William don’t want ‘endless fixation’ on Diana’s death in ‘The Crown’

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly want the ‘endless fixation’ on their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death in a car accident to end, a royal expert has claimed just days before Netflix’s The Crown drops its fifth season focusing on the same.



Writing for The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward slammed the streaming giant for going ahead with the royal drama’s release even in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death last month on September 8, and also claimed that the show is sure to hurt Prince Harry and William.

“Why do they have to even go there?” Seward questioned, before adding, “It’s hurtful to so many people, especially Diana’s sons, William and Harry.”

“They should just leave it alone. It’s in very bad taste and a huge shame. It’s upsetting for quite a lot of people because the events are still raw.”

Seward further said. “Many times, over the years Harry and William have asked us to let their mother rest. They have been incredibly polite about it but they don’t want an endless fixation on her tragic death.”