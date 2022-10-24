When will ‘After 5’ release on Netflix?

Netflix After series quickly became popular among YA fans.

Based on the best-selling novel by Anna Todd, the series has been adapted into four movies so far with a fifth and final instalment in the works.

As per The Collider, the final instalment of the series entered production in August 2022. While fans wait in anticipation, here is a run-down of everything to know of After Everything.

What is the 'After' movie series about?

The film series follows the studious and innocent Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and the dangerously rebellious Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) as they find themselves in a passionate yet tumultuous relationship.

The series of movies will explore how their relationship progresses over the different phases in their life and how do they keep the fire alive.

In what order to watch the series?

After - April 12, 2019

After We Collided - October 23, 2020

After We Fell - September 30, 2021

After Ever Happy - September 7, 2022

After Everything - TBA

When will the final movie release?

While the makers have not officially made any comments about the release of the final After movie, nothing much can be said about the release date of After Everything.

Taking into consideration the past release timelines of the After movies which were released between August – October 2019-2022, it can be expected that the movie will come out between August to October 2023.

Who will be cast in the upcoming movie?

There is not much confirmation available for the fifth instalment, other than that Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as Tessa and Hardin.

Moreover, the movie series is notorious for re-casting supporting characters, hence, there is not much that can be said about other actors making it in After Everything yet.

Here is the trailer for the recently released 'After Ever Happy':.



