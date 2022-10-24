Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization

Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after her father’s hospitalization

Shakira appeared crestfallen after her father William Mebarak Chadid was taken to a hospital due to an unknown cause.

As per a report published by Marca Magazine, the Waka Waka singer requested privacy while she remained tight-lipped about the cause behind her father’s hospitalization.

"Shakira's communication team confirms that the singer's father, William, is hospitalized at the Teknon-Quiron clinic in Barcelona,” the statement issued by the singer read as per the publication.

“Details about his health condition are confidential, so the family asks for respect at this time while waiting to see his evolution," it added.

Several Spanish media outlets reported that the singer appeared disturbed as she was spotted visiting a hospital in Barcelona last week.

“In one of her visits, last Tuesday, October 18, she was seen alone and crestfallen, dressed in black and comfortable clothes, trying to go unnoticed at all times in the Teknon medical center,” a statement by the media outlets read.

Earlier this year, Shakira’s father suffered a fall and was taken to a hospital in emergency and reportedly got surgery due to blood clots in his brain.