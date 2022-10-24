Sonam Bajwa expresses her affection for Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' earns 100 crore worldwide

Indian actress Sonam Bajwa expresses her feelings for Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan, says she desired to be in a relationship with him, if wasn’t married.

Recently, while having a conversation with a radio portal Connect FM Canada, Sonam expressed her affection for The Legend of Maula Jatt actor.

She was asked about her infatuations in the interview to which she replied: “This is a mystery; I can’t tell but only that the person I want to have an affair with is already married.

“I don’t eye on married men. It’s Fawad Khan, so if he wasn’t wed, I’d make my move, added Bajwa.”

Previously, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, she also revealed that she is a big fan of Sajal Aly. "I am the biggest fan of Sajal Aly, she is phenomenal and I feel happy sharing that I've learned so much from her, she's extraordinary and I think you'd agree."

Sonam Bajwa is a famous Indian model and actor. She began her career in 2013 with a Punjabi film Best of Luck. After that she never looked back and played some amazing roles in films like Kaatteri and Honsla Rakh.