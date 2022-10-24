 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Bajwa expresses her affection for Fawad Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Fawad Khans The Legend of Maula Jatt earns 100 crore worldwide
Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' earns 100 crore worldwide 

Indian actress Sonam Bajwa expresses her feelings for Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan, says she desired to be in a relationship with him, if wasn’t married.

Recently, while having a conversation with a radio portal Connect FM Canada, Sonam expressed her affection for The Legend of Maula Jatt actor.

She was asked about her infatuations in the interview to which she replied: “This is a mystery; I can’t tell but only that the person I want to have an affair with is already married.

“I don’t eye on married men. It’s Fawad Khan, so if he wasn’t wed, I’d make my move, added Bajwa.”

Previously, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, she also revealed that she is a big fan of Sajal Aly. "I am the biggest fan of Sajal Aly, she is phenomenal and I feel happy sharing that I've learned so much from her, she's extraordinary and I think you'd agree."

Sonam Bajwa is a famous Indian model and actor. She began her career in 2013 with a Punjabi film Best of Luck. After that she never looked back and played some amazing roles in films like Kaatteri and Honsla Rakh.    

More From Showbiz:

Sonam Kapoor resumes workout 60 days 'after Vayu': See video

Sonam Kapoor resumes workout 60 days 'after Vayu': See video
Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute

Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her 'spending Diwali in bed'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her 'spending Diwali in bed'
Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video

Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video
Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length

Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length
Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors

Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors
Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput

Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car

Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car
Director Subhash Ghai calls the new-age actors ‘sabun-tel actors'

Director Subhash Ghai calls the new-age actors ‘sabun-tel actors'
Historic Milestone: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs100 crore collection

Historic Milestone: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs100 crore collection
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Fans poke fun at cinema row

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Fans poke fun at cinema row