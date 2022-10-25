Mnet Asian Music Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced

MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) has disclosed nominee’s list of Asian music videos and artists for 2022.
The awards honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021 and October 21, 2022.
The upcoming show will be held in Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 20.
Here is the list of Award Categories and nominees:
Best New Female Artist
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Yena (Choi Ye Na)
Best New Male Artist
- ATBO
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Best Female Artist
- IU
- Miyeon
- Nayeon
- Seulgi
- Taeyeon
Best Male Artist
- J-Hope
- Kang Daniel
- Lim Young Woong
- PSY
- Zico
Best Female Group
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- ITZY
- Red Velvet
- TWICE
Best Male Group
- BTS
- ENHYPEN
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TXT
Best Collaboration
- 10CM, BIG Naughty – “Just 10 centimeters”
- Crush – “Rush Hour” (feat. J-Hope)
- Loco, Hwasa – “Somebody!”
- PSY – “That That” (prod. & feat. Suga)
- Woo Won Jae, meenoi – “Ghosting” (prod. CODE KUNST)
Artist of the Year
- aespa
- ATBO
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- ENHYPEN
- (G)I-DLE
- ITZY
- IU
- IVE
- J-Hope
- Kang Daniel
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lim Young Woong
- Miyeon
- Nayeon
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- PSY
- Red Velvet
- Seulgi
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- TWICE
- TXT
- Xdinary Heroes
- Yena
- YOUNITE
- Zico