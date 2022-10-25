Mnet Asian Music Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced

MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) has disclosed nominee’s list of Asian music videos and artists for 2022.

The awards honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021 and October 21, 2022.

The upcoming show will be held in Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 20.

Here is the list of Award Categories and nominees:





Best New Female Artist

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Yena (Choi Ye Na)

Best New Male Artist

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best Female Artist

IU

Miyeon

Nayeon

Seulgi

Taeyeon

Best Male Artist

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Lim Young Woong

PSY

Zico

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

ITZY

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Male Group

BTS

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

Best Collaboration

10CM, BIG Naughty – “Just 10 centimeters”

Crush – “Rush Hour” (feat. J-Hope)

Loco, Hwasa – “Somebody!”

PSY – “That That” (prod. & feat. Suga)

Woo Won Jae, meenoi – “Ghosting” (prod. CODE KUNST)

Artist of the Year