 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Pressure mounts on Adidas to drop Kanye West post antisemitic remarks

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

File footage

Adidas is facing challenging times as hundreds of internet users are urging the sportswear giant to cut ties with Kanye West, after he made a string of antisemitic comments.

As per the reports, pressure has mounted for the fashion label to terminate its partnership with the rapper after an anti-Semitic hate groups in Los Angeles made a public display of support for the rapper’s antisemitic comments on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a video of Ye also resurfaced on the internet in which he said, “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

Adidas, which began its partnership with Ye in 2013, began trending on Twitter on Monday. However, representatives for both the company and Ye have not commented on the matter.

Other fashion and entertainment labels have also distanced themselves from Ye including Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase following his anti-Semitic remarks.

Ye sparked debate after publicly wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt. He was locked out of Instagram and Twitter accounts earlier this month after posting a blatantly antisemitic messages and threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. 

