Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Meghan Markle friend dubs attack on King Charles waxwork ‘odd choice’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie, who is known as a cheerleader for the Duke and Duchess, has reacted after climate activists smeared cake over a waxwork model of King Charles.

The Just Stop Oil activists threw custard pies into the face of King Charles waxwork at London's Madame Tussauds and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

Police have reportedly arrested four activists over the incident.

Sharing one of the video clips of the incident, Omid Scobie, the co-author of Finding Freedom, tweeted “Given how much Charles has campaigned on environmental issues, this feels like an odd choice of attack” followed by shrugging emoticon.

Meanwhile, the Just Stop Oil said in a statement that the activists were demanding that the government should halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

