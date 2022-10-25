 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs

Taylor Swift just released the music video for Bejeweled, the ninth track on her Midnights album.

The singer is known for dropping clues and easter eggs for her fans to pick apart in her new releases, and this time it was no different.

Fans were quick to pick up on all the clues Swift had dropped. The video is based on a Cinderella theme and it featured appearances from Oscar-winning Laura Dern, Haim sisters, Jack Antonoff, Dita Von Teese, and Pat McGrath.

Elle magazine detailed the opening of the video. “The stepmother, played by Laura Dern, uses Swift's last name in a pun, ‘He tired of her quite quickly or should I say swiftly?’

‘There it is. That joke never gets old. Thank you, thank you so much,’ Swift dryly replied. Dern references ‘exile,’ the name of a track from Swift's folklore album, ‘Lest you forget, you've been exiled here.’

One of the stepsisters, played by Danielle Haim, says ‘bye snake,’ to Swift, referring to what trolls have called Swift online.”

One fan theorised the transition from her cleaning look to bejewelled outfits represent her re-entry into pop after folklore and evermore.

There were recurring references to Swift’s Speak Now in the video, going so far as to release the music video on the album's anniversary.

A fan pointed out the similarities in stage set up in the video to the one in the Speak Now tour.

One fan even pointed out some similarities in the recent video with Love You Like A Love Song by Selena Gomez, Swift’s long-time best friend.

Another fan notes that Swift taking the castle and leaving her ‘folklore’ cottage could also be a symbol of how her music is transitioning.

Taylor also seems to have given a shoutout to all her albums released and one coming out soon through colours.

The dragons at the end of the music video may be a reference to Swift's Long Live lyric, “I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you,” as fans pointed out.


