Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Disgraced Armie Hammer in legal trouble with credit card company

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Disgraced Hollywood actor Armie Hammer is once again in trouble, this time with credit card company American Express that is suing him for unpaid balance, reported TMZ.

According to the outlet, the 36-year-old actor has an unpaid balance of almost $67,000 on a credit card account that he’s had since 2011; he allegedly shared it with his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

As per further reports, the issue is expected to settle after Hammer and Chambers finalise their pending divorce.

The legal drama comes as the Call Me by Your Name actor continues to struggle in his acting career after being accused of sex abuse and cannibalistic fetishes; he was dropped from his agency WME and also lost important upcoming roles.

Hammer’s finances also became a point of interest in the light of the scandal after he was spotted working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands, with an insider telling Variety that he had gone ‘bankrupt’. 

