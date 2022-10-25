Justin Bieber warns wife Hailey to keep distance from Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber is not happy ever since wife Hailey Bieber and ex-Selena Gomez developed close bond following their reunion at recent event.

The Peaches singer has even warned the model to keep her distance from the Only Murders in the Building star as he’s concerned that something might go wrong.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that “after years of being pitted against each other,” Selena and Hailey are finally on “friendly terms.”

“They’re both in very different places in their lives now, so they were finally able to put the past behind them and make peace,” the source said.

“She’s mature enough now to realize she and Justin were a recipe for disaster. She’s over him. She thinks Hailey is a good person and wishes her well.”

However, Justin is “freaking out” over them comparing notes ever since their pictures from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala went viral.

“He’s even warned Hailey to keep her distance from Selena, despite calling a truce. As far as he’s concerned, all hell can break loose again at any moment,” the source shared.

For the unversed, Hailey and Selena made headlines after they were spotted embracing each other at the Los Angeles event in snaps, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton.