Penn Badgley makes hilarious TikTok debut with Taylor Swift latest track

Penn Badgley has made his debut on TikTok and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

The You star has channeled his vicious character Joe Goldberg from the hit Netflix series in the latest video and fans are stunned to see his hilarious transformation.

In the TikTok, Badgley, 35, can be seen frantically running through his apartment to answer the door, only to be greeted by serial killer Joe - dressed up in his signature look – wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark jacket.





The Gossip Girl actor lip-synced to lyrics from Taylor Swift's latest released track Anti-Hero from new album Midnights.

‘It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem it’s me,’ Badgley lip-synced in the eight-second clip. The Stepfather actor has managed to grab over 300K views on his first post.

Fans also showered praises on Joe x Taylor collab. “THIS IS THE CROSSOVER I NEEDED,” one person commented.

Moreover, Netflix announced that the much anticipated You season four will be released in two parts – with the first installment dropping on Friday February 10, 2023, and part two will follow on March 10, 2023.