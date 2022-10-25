Drake celebrates 36th birthday at star-studded bash with Kanye West's ex- Chaney Jones, Emily Salch

 
Drake stepped outside in style as he celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, with a star-studded bash at Sexy Fish in Miami.

The God’s Plan song-maker clad in a lilac suit, with a pale purple silk shirt underneath that boasted diamond encrusted collar and cuffs.

The Canadian hip-hop artist added a pair of shiny brown shoes and a diamond necklace with a matching earring.

He was joined at the glitzy party by a whole host of reality stars and fellow musicians to dance the night away.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The guests included Love Island stars Genny Shawcross and Emily Salch each putting on busty displays in cleavage-baring garments.

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Chaney Jones put on a sizzling display in a plunging black jumpsuit.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Her latex outfit clung to her sensational curves and she paired it with strappy black heels and a sparkly handbag.


Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The 36-year-old hasn't posted anything of his birthday bash on social media but did share an adorable video of his son singing "Happy Birthday" to him with his baby's mother, Sophie Brussaux.


