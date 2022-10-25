Shakira ex Gerard Pique spotted visiting her house amid sons’ custody battle

Gerard Pique was spotted visiting former partner Shakira at her house while they battle over their kids’ custody after shocking split.

The Barcelona player arrived at the Waka Waka hit-maker’s place to meet his children, Sasha and Milan, according to Marca Magazine.

The outlet reported that the footballer avoided media interaction as he got out of his Porsche and made his way to the house.

Pique stayed in the house for almost 10 minutes on his first visit to the singer’s home since they announced their separation in June.

This comes as the former couple negotiates their sons’ custody agreement and might take the battle to court if they fail to reach a settlement soon.

Meanwhile, Shakira is enjoying success of her hotly released track Monotonia, in which she seemingly dissed her ex-beau and their 12-year-long romance.