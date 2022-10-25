 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira ex Gerard Pique spotted visiting her house amid sons’ custody battle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Shakira ex Gerard Pique spotted visiting her house amid sons’ custody battle
Shakira ex Gerard Pique spotted visiting her house amid sons’ custody battle

Gerard Pique was spotted visiting former partner Shakira at her house while they battle over their kids’ custody after shocking split.

The Barcelona player arrived at the Waka Waka hit-maker’s place to meet his children, Sasha and Milan, according to Marca Magazine.

The outlet reported that the footballer avoided media interaction as he got out of his Porsche and made his way to the house.

Pique stayed in the house for almost 10 minutes on his first visit to the singer’s home since they announced their separation in June.

This comes as the former couple negotiates their sons’ custody agreement and might take the battle to court if they fail to reach a settlement soon.

Meanwhile, Shakira is enjoying success of her hotly released track Monotonia, in which she seemingly dissed her ex-beau and their 12-year-long romance.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran to release ten epic music videos for forthcoming studio album

Ed Sheeran to release ten epic music videos for forthcoming studio album
Sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ set to premiere globally on Disney+

Sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ set to premiere globally on Disney+
Imogen Thomas says she 'doesn't ever want to get married following split from Adam Horsley

Imogen Thomas says she 'doesn't ever want to get married following split from Adam Horsley

Drake celebrates 36th birthday at star-studded bash with Kanye West's ex- Chaney Jones, Emily Salch

Drake celebrates 36th birthday at star-studded bash with Kanye West's ex- Chaney Jones, Emily Salch
Kim Kardashian joins Ivanka Trump after blasting Kanye West over hate-speech

Kim Kardashian joins Ivanka Trump after blasting Kanye West over hate-speech
Penn Badgley makes hilarious TikTok debut with Taylor Swift latest track

Penn Badgley makes hilarious TikTok debut with Taylor Swift latest track
Justin Bieber warns wife Hailey to keep distance from Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber warns wife Hailey to keep distance from Selena Gomez

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew urged to step down as Counsellors of State

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew urged to step down as Counsellors of State
Jewish tutor quits Donda Academy amid Kanye West's anti-Semitism row

Jewish tutor quits Donda Academy amid Kanye West's anti-Semitism row
Meghan Markle slammed over tribute to Queen, ‘You trashed Royal Family’

Meghan Markle slammed over tribute to Queen, ‘You trashed Royal Family’
Kim Kardashian ‘still in touch’ with ex-beau Pete Davidson after breakup

Kim Kardashian ‘still in touch’ with ex-beau Pete Davidson after breakup
Katy Perry opens up about attending baby classes with daughter

Katy Perry opens up about attending baby classes with daughter