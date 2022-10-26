 
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Meghan Markle told her 'Nigerian' identity is 'huge' for Blacks: 'Oh my gosh'

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Meghan Markle is touching upon her roots on latest episode of podcast Archetypes.

Speaking to guest Ziwe Fumudoh, the Duchess of Sussex admitted that she is partly Nigerian. 

Meghan Markle added that "she was incredibly excited to sit down" with her to make a revelation.

Meghan began: "I just had my genealogy done a couple of years ago.

Ms Fumudoh asked: "What are you?"

Meghan said: "43 percent Nigerian."

"No way!" "Oh my gosh! Are you really serious?" Fumudoh asked in excitement.

Meghan then said: "I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anyone that I've told especially Nigerian, women are just like this is huge for our community." 

Meghan Markle was born to American father Thomas Markle and African-American mother, Doria Ragland.

