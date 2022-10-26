Top 10 sad Netflix movies that will make you cry

Netflix never fails to leave its viewers in tears when it comes to sad movies. Packed with emotions and tragedy, the films not only rule fans’ hearts but also top the charts.

The streaming giant has a collection of sad movies featuring very compelling storylines and heart touching depiction of events.

Here are top 10 sad movies on Netflix that can bring tears in viewers eyes.

1. The Girl on the Train

The Girl on the Train revolves around a divorcee named Rachel, who idealizes her ex-husband’s neighbors, a couple Scott and Megan. Things take a dramactic turn when Megan suddenly goes missing and Rachel ends up getting involved into the investigation.





2. Luckiest Girl Alive

Luckiest Girl Alive follows the story of a writer whose perfectly crafted life gets upside down when, a true-crime documentary makes her to confront her harrowing past at high-school.





3. Masaan

Masaan is an Indian movie, the film is based on the tragic love story of a lower-class boy and upper class girl. The movie also deals with the issues of a casteist society.





4. The Fault in Our Stars

The Fault in Our Stars is a sad love story based on a novel. In this movie two teenagers Hazel and Augustus meet at a cancer support group, as they both are suffering from the deadly deases. Both of them embark on a journey to visit an author in Amsterdam.





5. All the Bright Places

All the Bright Places revolves around two high-school students named Violet and Theodore, who are struggling individually. Both of them form a powerful bond that helps them change their lives for the better.





6. Les Misérables

Les Misérables is based on a novel, the movie showcases abuses against poor citizens, especially teenagers of sub-Saharan African or Maghrebi ethnicities.





7. Five Feet Apart

Five Feet Apart follows a teenage girl Stella who spends most of her time in the hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her perfectly crafted life based on certain boundaries and self-control becomes a test for her when she meets Will, who is a charming teen with the same illness.





8. Marriage Story

Marriage Story follows a stage director and his actor wife, who are struggling through a divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.





9. Don't Breath

Don’t Breath revolves around three thieves who break into the house of Norman to steal his money. Norman is a blind Gulf War veteran. However, much to their horror, they discover that Norman is not as defenseless as he seems.





10. Miracle in Cell No.7

Miracle in Cell No.7 portrays the tragic life of a shepherd named Memo who got framed for murder and ended up getting a death sentence.

As a blessing in disguise, his prison cell mates try to save his life and reunited him with his daughter, Ova.



