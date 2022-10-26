 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry urged to 'never take a penny' from Netflix

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry’s multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix is being questioned by royal experts and aides amid backlash against The Crown’s depiction of King Charles and Princess Diana’s tumultuous marriage.

Talking to The Times after the trailer for the hit royal drama dropped last week, an unnamed close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth slammed Netflix for going ahead with the production and release.

“I’m horrified by what is going on with Netflix and how they are vilifying the royal family,” she said, before taking aiming at Prince Harry for continuing to work with Netflix despite the streaming giant ‘vilifying’ his family.

“If I had my family being vilified like that, I wouldn’t take a penny from Netflix,” the royal aide told the outlet.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle famously inked a deal with Netflix in 2021 to produce shows, one of them will be a docuseries focusing on their ‘love story’. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'comfortable' with watching The Crown: 'Based on truth'

Prince Harry 'comfortable' with watching The Crown: 'Based on truth'
Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her mornings with beau Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her mornings with beau Vicky Kaushal
King Charles, Diana drama on ‘The Crown’ defended: 'Sensationalism sells!'

King Charles, Diana drama on ‘The Crown’ defended: 'Sensationalism sells!'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 mln

Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 mln
King Charles warned Archie, Lilibet title row could be 'time bomb' for him

King Charles warned Archie, Lilibet title row could be 'time bomb' for him
Kim Kardashian worried about kids amid Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian worried about kids amid Kanye West controversy

Salman Khan makes first public appearance after dengue fever: Details inside

Salman Khan makes first public appearance after dengue fever: Details inside
Omega X alleged violence footage of CEO revealed: Report

Omega X alleged violence footage of CEO revealed: Report
Meghan Markle ‘always on’ about ‘everything that's going wrong’

Meghan Markle ‘always on’ about ‘everything that's going wrong’
Meghan Markle lifts lid on mom Doria Ragland’s living arrangements

Meghan Markle lifts lid on mom Doria Ragland’s living arrangements
Spotify profit margins squeezed by slow ad growth; stock sinks

Spotify profit margins squeezed by slow ad growth; stock sinks
King Charles on lack of vocational education in school: ‘great tragedy’

King Charles on lack of vocational education in school: ‘great tragedy’