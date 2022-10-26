Meghan Markle’s attempts to ‘rewrite the narrative’ blasted

File Footage

Meghan Markle is under fire for her attempts to ‘rewrite the narrative’ and ‘create drama’ over decade old Deal Or No Deal gig.



Royal commentator and author issued these insights in her new piece for the Daily Mail.

The author began by rehashing her own experience working in the industry, back when she’d just started out, and recounted, “I had to fend off the occasional over-familiar offer of help, but in the months and years that followed I learnt so much from those supposedly toxic examples of masculinity.”

“Those were some of the most fun years of my life, a time when I would happily work late into the night just for the privilege of seeing these guys at work.”

“And, yes, they did call me 'darlin' and 'love', and I did occasionally get a little too much of a whiff of their beery breath. But I knew how to look after myself, and besides, their bark was much worse than their bite.”

It was, as far as I was concerned, a very good trade-off,” she even added, but “this is what annoys me about Meghan's handwringing.”

“Why try to rewrite the narrative? Why knock something that she, and countless young women, have done since time immemorial? Why turn it into a drama?” she even added before concluding.