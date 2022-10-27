 
Sarah Ferguson on her relationship with Andrew: 'we’re happy'

Sarah Ferguson has responded to rumours about her relationship with disgraced royal Prince Andrew, saying 'we are the most contented divorced couple in the world.'

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other," the Duchess of York teased when quizzed about her relationship relationship with Andrew in an interview with The Telegraph.

Beatrice and Eugenie's mom added: "We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

She continued: "All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now."

Andrew and Sarah tied the knot on 23 July 1986 in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The couple, who split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 - still continues to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

Their close friendship and living situation have set tongues wagging that the former couple will one day reunite romantically and remarry.

